Gonzalez had his contract selected by the Marlins on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Gonzalez will join the Marlins' bullpen in a long relief role ahead of Thursday's series finale against Atlanta. He had registered a 4.54 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB through 33.2 innings (six starts) this season at Triple-A Jacksonville.