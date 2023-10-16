Gonzalez elected free agency Sunday.

Gonzalez will explore his options on the open market after spending the entire 2023 campaign in the Marlins organization. The 31-year-old right-hander made just three appearances for the big club and was instead a mainstay in the rotation at Triple-A Jacksonville, accruing a 6.07 ERA and 1.60 WHIP over 121.2 innings.