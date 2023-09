The Marlins selected Gonzalez's contract from Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 31-year-old was outrighted to Triple-A by Miami in mid-May but will rejoin the major-league roster despite posting a 6.65 ERA for Jacksonville since being demoted. Gonzelez worked as a starter at Triple-A and should be a long-relief option for the Marlins.