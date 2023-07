Flexen signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies on Thursday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Flexen has posted a 7.71 ERA over 17 appearances (four starts) at the major-league level this season but was a solid arm for the Mariners from 2021-22 while bouncing between the rotation and bullpen. He will report to Triple-A Albuquerque for now but is a good bet to join the Rockies' rotation sooner rather than later.