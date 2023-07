The Rockies promoted Flexen from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday ahead of his start against the Athletics on Saturday, Suzie Hunter of TheDNVR.com reports.

Flexen holds a 7.71 ERA and 1.86 WHIP across 42 innings this season, but he will join a Rockies rotation that is desperate for rotation pieces. Saturday will mark Flexen's fifth start of the season, and while his stats haven't been great, he will have the benefit of facing the worst offense in the majors.