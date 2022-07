Joe went 1-for-4 with a triple, a walk, three RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

Joe came to the plate with the bases loaded in the fourth inning, and he delivered with a triple. It was Joe's first multi-RBI performance since May 4 and brought his total on the season to 19. Joe has maintained an impressive .277 batting average and .376 on-base percentage across 322 plate appearances this season, but he's slugging just .403.