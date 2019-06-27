Rockies' David Dahl: Career-high five RBI in win

Dahl went 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBI in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Giants.

The five RBI were a career high for the 25-year-old, with the big blow being a third-inning grand slam off Jeff Samardzija. Dahl has now gone yard three times in the last four games to give him 10 homers on the year, while pushing his slash line up to a robust .320/.369/.541.