Rockies' Elias Diaz: On bench Sunday
Diaz is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Diaz started the first two games of the series and will take a seat after going 1-for-7 with a walk and two strikeouts. Dom Nunez will start behind the plate in his place for the series finale.
