Diaz went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Giants.

Diaz drove in Colorado's third run of the game with an infield single in the bottom of the fifth and later added a two-run shot in the ninth to bring his team back within two runs of the Giants, though his effort would fall short. It marked the catcher's third multi-hit game already this month and he's now hit safely in five of his last six contests. The home run was only Diaz's third of the season, though he's now batting .348 in May with four RBI and three extra-base hits.