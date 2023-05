Tovar went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a walk Thursday against the Marlins.

Tovar was the hero of Thursday's win, delivering a walk-off single in the ninth inning. He is in the midst of a six-game hitting streak, though he has only one multi-hit game to go along with one RBI and one run scored in that span. Tovar has shown promise sporadically during his first full season in the majors, though he has only a 55 wRC+ and .275 wOBA through the first two months.