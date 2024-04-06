Tovar went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Friday against the Rays.

Tovar enjoyed Colorado's first home game as he tallied his second home run of the season when he took Colin Poche deep in the sixth inning. It was also his first multi-hit effort of the campaign. While Tovar has shown some pop early this season, he's also struck out at a 29 percent clip and has regularly hit seventh in the order.