Tovar went 3-for-5 with an RBI in Colorado's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Mariners in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader.

Tovar notched the Rockies' first hit of the game in the bottom of the first inning before later adding two more base knocks, including an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th frame, knotting the game up at 1-1. The 22-year-old has now notched two three-hit performances over the last three contests, while Sunday's matinee was his eighth multi-hit outcome on the year. Tovar is batting .321 with three homers, 11 RBI, nine runs scored and two stolen bases over 81 at-bats in 21 games this season.