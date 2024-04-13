Tovar went 2-for-5 with a home run, a stolen base, two total runs scored and two total RBI in Friday's 12-4 victory over Toronto.

Tovar extended Colorado's lead to 8-2 with a solo homer off Paolo Espino in the seventh inning, his third long ball of the year. It's Tovar's fourth straight multi-hit game and his sixth in his last seven contests -- he's gone 13-for-29 with three doubles and two homers in that span. The 22-year-old Tovar is now batting .340 with a .975 OPS, three home runs, eight RBI and two stolen bases through his first 53 at-bats this season.