Tovar will start at shortstop and bat second in Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.
Tovar batted leadoff one game, but his other five starts this season came from the seventh spot in order. Rockies manager Bud Black is shaking up his lineup a bit in hopes of jumpstarting an offense that's averaging just 2.7 runs per game amid a 1-5 start to the season.
