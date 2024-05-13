Tovar went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

The Rockies got to Jose Urena early in the first inning, and Tovar's blast was ultimately all they needed in the win. The shortstop has hit safely in six straight games, going 8-for-26 (.308) with four extra-base hits in that span. For the season, he's at a .266/.308/.411 with four homers, 15 RBI, 16 runs scored, three stolen bases, nine doubles and a triple over 39 contests.