Tovar went 2-for-5 with a solo homer, a double and two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Padres.

Tovar doubled to lead off a five-run sixth for the Rockies and then homered to kick off the seventh. He continued his recent hot streak at the plate and now has at least a hit in eight straight games, slashing .343/.361/.686 with two homers, five RBI and five runs scored over that span. The 31.1 strikeout rate is a bit alarming, but Tovar continues to hit towards the top of the lineup and is still making solid contact with a .275 average over 180 plate appearances thus far.