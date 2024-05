Tovar went 4-for-6 with a double and two RBI in Friday's victory over Philadelphia.

Tovar had a career night against the Phillies, collecting his first ever four-hit game and driving home the winning run in extras. The Colorado shortstop has been hot over his last 10 games, batting .347 (17-for-49) with three homers, eight runs scored and eight RBI. Overall, Tovar sports a .285/.317/.473 slash line in 221 plate appearances this season.