Tovar went 4-for-4 with two home runs and four total RBI in Saturday's 6-5 win against St. Louis.

Tovar kicked off the scoring in the first inning with an RBI single to left field. That was just the beginning of a massive performance by the young shortstop -- he added a solo homer in the sixth and a tiebreaking two-run shot in the seventh. The four-hit game was Tovar's second of the campaign, and he finished with his second multi-homer performance of the season. Tovar is somewhat quietly enjoying a breakout 2024, slashing .294/.326/.487 with 10 homers, 28 RBI, 34 runs and four stolen bases through 282 plate appearances.