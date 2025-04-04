Tovar went 0-for-4 and was caught stealing Thursday against the Phillies.

The Rockies' offense has gotten off to a slow start this season, and Tovar has been a significant reason why. He's now failed to record a hit in three straight starts and is just 3-for-24 overall. Positively, the team will begin a six-game homestand Friday, so Tovar should have the chance to turn things around.