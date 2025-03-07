Now Playing

Tovar (triceps) will start at shortstop and bat second in Friday's Cactus League game versus the Rangers.

Tovar was removed from Wednesday's contest against the Padres after being hit on the left triceps by a pitch, but he's fine and back out there after a day of rest. The young shortstop is 4-for-17 with three doubles so far at the dish this spring.

