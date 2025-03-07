Tovar (triceps) will start at shortstop and bat second in Friday's Cactus League game versus the Rangers.
Tovar was removed from Wednesday's contest against the Padres after being hit on the left triceps by a pitch, but he's fine and back out there after a day of rest. The young shortstop is 4-for-17 with three doubles so far at the dish this spring.
More News
-
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Exits game due to triceps injury•
-
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Stays hot with three hits•
-
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Tallies two RBI•
-
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Wraps up productive homestand•
-
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Achieves 25-homer season•
-
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Homers in win•