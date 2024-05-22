Tovar went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs in Tuesday's loss to the Athletics.

Tovar put together his first career multi-homer with solo blasts in the fifth and seventh innings to bring his total up to seven for the season. He's been locked in at the plate for most of May, registering at least a hit in 12 of his last 13 games with six of those being multi-hit efforts. Tovar has entrenched himself in the No. 2 spot in the batting order against righties and has seen himself hitting leadoff against lefties. He's now second on the team with 53 hits and tied for second with 21 RBI. For the year, the 22-year-old is slashing .279/.313/.468 with 21 extra-base hits, 22 runs scored and an 8:60 BB:K in 204 plate appearances.