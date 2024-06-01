Tovar went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 4-1 win over the Dodgers.

Tovar was the only Rockie with multiple hits in the contest. This was his 10th multi-hit effort over his last 16 games, a span in which he's batting .356 (26-for-73) with four homers, nine RBI, 14 runs scored and one stolen base. The shortstop is up to a .294/.328/.481 slash line with eight homers, 24 RBI, 30 runs scored, four steals, 17 doubles and a triple over 55 contests this season. He still hits far better at home (.862 OPS), but he's been passable on the road this season as well with a .757 OPS away from Coors Field.