Tovar is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers.
Tovar will get his first day off of the season after he played all nine innings Wednesday night in the Rockies' 17-2 loss. Kyle Farmer will slide over from second base to cover Tovar's usual post at shortstop.
