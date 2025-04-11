Now Playing

Tovar (hip) is starting at shortstop and batting third against the Padres on Friday.

Tovar was held out of Thursday's game against the Brewers due to a nagging hip issue, but he's back in the lineup for Friday's series opener against Padres right-hander Nick Pivetta. Tovar has started the season slashing .277/.306/.404 with two stolen bases, four doubles and four RBI across 49 plate appearances.

