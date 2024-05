Tovar went 2-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI on Saturday against the Giants.

Tovar took over as Colorado's leadoff hitter with a lefty on the mound and did his damage in the third inning with an RBI single before coming around to score in the same frame. He has at least one hit in each of his last 11 games, during which he's gone 17-for-49 with two home runs, seven runs scored and seven RBI.