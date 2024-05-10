Tovar went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, an RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Giants.

Tovar has been struggling to hit for power across the last few weeks, as he had only three extra-base hits (all doubles) across his last 21 starts entering Thursday's game. He managed to end that drought against the Giants, as he tallied both a double and a triple in the fourth inning when the Rockies batted around. For the season, Tovar has a decent .714 OPS, though that's come with a relatively empty three homers and three stolen bases.