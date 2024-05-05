Tovar is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.

Tovar will take a seat for the first time all season after starting in each of Colorado's first 33 games, enabling Alan Trejo to enter the lineup at shortstop. The Rockies are likely hoping that a day on the bench will be helpful for Tovar as he looks to break out of his recent funk at the plate; over his last nine games, he's slashing .128/.171/.154 with a 39 percent strikeout rate.