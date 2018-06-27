Parra is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Giants, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

With lefty Madison Bumgarner toeing the rubber for the Giants, the Rockies will slot righty-hitting Noel Cuevas in as the left fielder. Parra is hitting .345/.387/.488 in 181 plate appearances against righties, but has only received 67 plate appearances against southpaws, against whom he is hitting .190/.212/.254.