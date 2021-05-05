Marquez (1-3) took the loss during Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Giants after giving up eight runs on six hits with two walks and one strikeout over two-thirds of an inning.

It was a complete disaster for the right-hander as he allowed the first six batters of the game to reach base while throwing only 17 of 36 pitches for strikes. Marquez had a 3.43 ERA through his first five starts of the season, but the 28:16 K:BB he posted during that stretch spelled trouble, and he's struggled in his past two outings with 12 runs allowed.