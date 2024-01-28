Rockies GM Bill Schmidt said Sunday that Marquez (elbow) isn't expected to be activated from the injured list until after the All-Star break, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.
The 28-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery in mid-May last year, so a return during the first half of 2024 was never overly likely. Marquez had a 4.95 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 150:63 K:BB over 181.2 innings during 2022 and is likely to have some limitations once back with the big club after the break.
