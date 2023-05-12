Rockies manager Bud Black told reporters before Friday's game against the Phillies that Marquez (elbow) underwent Tommy John reconstructive surgery, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
Marquez underwent the procedure in the Denver area. The right-hander will miss the rest of the 2023 season and likely won't be ready to pitch until the middle of the summer in 2024 while he recovers.
