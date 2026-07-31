Padres' German Marquez: Likely to pitch in bulk relief

Marquez is likely to work multiple innings in relief behind opening pitcher Bradgley Rodriguez in Friday's game against the Giants, Sammy Levitt of 97.3 The Fan San Diego reports.

Rodriguez has covered exactly one inning in each of his previous three starts this season, so he'll likely be in line to work the opening frame again Friday before the Padres turn the game over to the bullpen. The freshest arm in the bullpen, Marquez will be available on six days' rest and should be capable of giving the Padres some length after starting in each of his last four appearances. He went 1-0 with a 3.77 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 14:7 K:BB in 14.1 innings during that stretch.