Padres' German Marquez: Allows two homers in no-decision

Marquez did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over four innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out four.

Marquez allowed all three of his runs via the long ball, surrendering a solo homer to Nathan Lukes in the first inning before Ernie Clement connected for a two-run shot in the fourth frame. Marquez has made three appearances (two starts) since returning from the injured list due to a forearm injury, posting a 3.75 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 9:8 K:BB across 12 innings. The veteran right-hander will take a 4-2 record with a 5.18 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 28:20 K:BB across 41.2 innings (nine appearances) into the All-Star break.