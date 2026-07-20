Padres' German Marquez: Short outing in no-decision

Marquez did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 19-2 win over the Royals, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks with two strikeouts over three innings.

Marquez was staked an early lead but departed at just 59 pitches after loading the bases and failing to record an out in the fourth inning. The 31-year-old has yielded three or fewer earned runs in each of his four July outings (three starts), though he's completed five frames just once during that span. He owns a 5.24 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 30:22 K:BB across 44.2 innings this season and lines up to face the Marlins on the road next weekend.