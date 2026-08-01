Padres' German Marquez: Secures five-inning save

Marquez allowed a hit and a walk while striking out two over five shutout innings in relief, earning the save in Friday's 7-0 win over the Giants.

The Padres used Bradgley Rodriguez and Yuki Matsui over the first four innings before Marquez came on for a lengthy relief appearance. Marquez through 43 of 70 pitches for strikes en route to the first save of his major-league career. The workload suggests he can handle a starting role if the Padres return to using him in that capacity -- he had allowed six runs over 9.1 innings across his previous three starts. Marquez has posted a 4.67 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 36:23 K:BB through 52 innings over 12 games (10 starts) this season. He'll be at full rest to take the hill in the back half of next week's series in Arizona.