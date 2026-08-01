Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Padres' German Marquez: Secures five-inning save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Marquez allowed a hit and a walk while striking out two over five shutout innings in relief, earning the save in Friday's 7-0 win over the Giants.

The Padres used Bradgley Rodriguez and Yuki Matsui over the first four innings before Marquez came on for a lengthy relief appearance. Marquez through 43 of 70 pitches for strikes en route to the first save of his major-league career. The workload suggests he can handle a starting role if the Padres return to using him in that capacity -- he had allowed six runs over 9.1 innings across his previous three starts. Marquez has posted a 4.67 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 36:23 K:BB through 52 innings over 12 games (10 starts) this season. He'll be at full rest to take the hill in the back half of next week's series in Arizona.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!