The Rockies placed Marquez (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Friday.
Marquez underwent Tommy John surgery last week, so a trip to the 60-day IL was inevitable. He will be shut down for the rest of the season and likely won't return until the back half of the 2024 campaign.
