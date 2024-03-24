The Rockies placed Marquez (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Sunday.

Marquez's move to the 60-day IL to begin the season wasn't unexpected, as the veteran right-hander is completing his recovery from May 2023 Tommy John surgery and is unlikely to be available until the second half of the 2024 campaign. The Rockies were able to open up a 40-man roster spot for newly acquired outfielder Jake Cave by placing Marquez on the 60-day IL.