Marquez (elbow) threw off a mound Friday, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.
Marquez is ramping up his throwing program after he underwent Tommy John surgery last May. The hope is that the veteran right-hander will be ready to rejoin the Rockies' rotation at some point after the All-Star break.
