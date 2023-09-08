Colorado signed Marquez (elbow) to a two-year, $20 million contract extension Friday.

This new deal will cover the 2024-2025 seasons, so Marquez is no longer headed into free agency this winter and now carries some financial security into the remaining several months of his rehabilitation from Tommy John surgery. He underwent the reconstructive elbow procedure in May of this year and is not expected to return to a major-league mound until the second half of next season. The 28-year-old right-hander owns a 4.41 ERA in 1,016 career big-league innings, all with the Rockies. His career ERA away from Coors Field is 3.80.