Rockies manager Bud Black said April 24 that Marquez (elbow) hasn't experienced any setbacks since he resumed facing hitters at extended spring training in Arizona, MLB.com reports.

Marquez opened the season on the 60-day injured list while he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent May 12, 2023. Closing in on the one-year mark in his rehab program, Marquez appears to be coming along as expected, but the Rockies haven't indicated when he'll be able to resume pitching in minor-league rehab games. The team is preparing for Marquez to return from the 60-day IL at some point around midseason.