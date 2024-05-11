Marquez (elbow) threw a scoreless inning in an Arizona Complex League game Friday, MLB.com reports.
Marquez has been making appearances in extended spring training, but this was another step forward in his recovery. He'll continue to ramp up before embarking on a rehab assignment, but he remains on track for a return in the middle of the season.
