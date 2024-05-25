Marquez (elbow) will return to Denver to throw bullpen sessions during the Rockies' weekend series against the Phillies, MLB.com reports.
Manager Bud Black said the team wanted to see Marquez's progress after he had been working at the team's spring training facility for the last few weeks. If things go well, Marquez could embark on a lengthy rehab assignment.
