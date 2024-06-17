Marquez (elbow) struck out four and allowed six hits and no walks over 2.1 innings in a rehab start Sunday with Single-A Fresno.

Marquez resumed his minor-league rehab assignment Wednesday in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League before moving up to the Rockies' Single-A affiliate three days later. While he was knocked around a bit and gave up two home runs among his six hits, Marquez at least exhibited solid control on the night, spotting 36 of his 52 pitches for strikes. The right-hander will likely need two or three more starts in the minors to get fully stretched out before the Rockies are comfortable activating him from the 60-day injured list and inserting him into the rotation. Marquez is working his way back from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent May 12, 2023.