Marquez allowed four hits over six shutout innings during a no-decision against the Phillies on Monday. He struck out four during the loss.

Marquez looked sharp through six scoreless frames and left the contest in line for a win before Philadelphia's bats caught fire against the Rockies' bullpen. The veteran righty threw 52 of 83 pitches for strikes and gave up two extra-base knocks. It was Marquez's first scoreless start since Aug. 28, 2022, as he made just five total starts between the 2023 and 2024 campaigns. He's currently in line to face the Athletics at home this weekend.