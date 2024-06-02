Marquez (elbow) threw a bullpen session of between 30 and 35 pitches Saturday, MLB.com reports.
Marquez threw primarily fastballs but also mixed in some breaking balls. He'll now head to Arizona and is expected to appear in several Arizona Complex League contests before embarking on a more formal rehab assignment. Marquez remains on course to return just before the All-Star break.
More News
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Set to throw bullpens•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Appears in Complex League game•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Facing hitters at extended spring•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Opens season on 60-day IL•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Throwing off mound•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Return after All-Star break likely•