Share Video

Link copied!

Marquez (elbow) threw a bullpen session of between 30 and 35 pitches Saturday, MLB.com reports.

Marquez threw primarily fastballs but also mixed in some breaking balls. He'll now head to Arizona and is expected to appear in several Arizona Complex League contests before embarking on a more formal rehab assignment. Marquez remains on course to return just before the All-Star break.

More News