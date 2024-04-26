Goodman went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Thursday in a 10-9 victory versus San Diego.

Goodman's eighth-inning, three-run blast was enormous not only in terms of distance (it traveled an estimated 448 feet) but also in terms of impact, as it brought the Rockies to within two runs in what was to become a successful late comeback. The homer was Goodman's first hit in six at-bats since being promoted from Triple-A on Wednesday. The 2021 fourth-round draft pick had seven long balls through 91 plate appearances in the minors prior to the call-up and knocked 34 home runs over 106 minor-league contests last year, so his potential for big-league power is intriguing, especially given his home field.