Goodman is not currently projected to make the Rockies' Opening Day roster, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Goodman has reportedly been chasing Sean Bouchard for a roster spot all spring training, and the Rockies' recent addition of Sam Hilliard further hurts his cause. Goodman had a productive big-league debut in 2023, racking up 17 RBI across 77 plate appearances. However, he also had a 31.2 percent strikeout rate in that span. His high rate of punchouts has carried over to this spring, as he has struck out eight times across 19 at-bats in the Cactus League.