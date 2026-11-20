Goodman underwent left shoulder surgery after last season but is expected to be ready for the start of spring training, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The star catcher strained his shoulder on a swing Aug. 12 and missed the Rockies' next 10 games before returning to play at less than 100 percent for the remainder of the campaign. Overall, Goodman slashed .245/.310/.529 with 41 home runs, 88 RBI, 84 runs scored, five stolen bases and a 46:175 BB:K across 574 plate appearances last season. He's been the subject of trade speculation again this offseason after being tossed around in rumors at the trade deadline last summer. According to Rosenthal, the Orioles called Colorado about Goodman earlier this winter, but no names were exchanged in those talks.