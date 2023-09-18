Goodman went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and three RBI in Sunday's loss to the Giants.

Goodman got the Rockies on the board with a two-run blast to left center and then plated his third run of the game with a sacrifice fly. Each of Goodman's last four hits have all gone for extra bases; however, that's come over a span of eight games, as he hasn't been hitting the ball particularly well. With nothing to lose, it's possible the Rockies give Goodman a longer look over the final two weeks of the season, though he's recently seen his playing time dip. The 23-year-old is slashing .250/.290/.482 with eight extra-base hits, 17 RBI, six runs and a 4:15 BB:K in 62 plate appearances.