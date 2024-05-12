Goodman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Rangers.

Goodman has just two hits over seven major-league games this season, but both of them have been homers. He's added a 2:8 BB:K, four RBI and two runs scored through 21 plate appearances this season. Goodman is serving as a bench bat during this stint in the majors, mostly as a backup first baseman behind Elehuris Montero.